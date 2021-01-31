Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Barclays from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

