Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.45 ($54.64).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €40.81 ($48.01) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.22.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

