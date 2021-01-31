Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,383.55 ($18.08).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,172.50 ($15.32) on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,373.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,221.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The firm has a market cap of £30.60 billion and a PE ratio of 217.13.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

