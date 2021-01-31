Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s (IMB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,925.82 ($25.16).

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The firm has a market cap of £13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. Imperial Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,977.87 ($25.84). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,587.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,406.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.01 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s payout ratio is currently 121.44%.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, for a total transaction of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant bought 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

