Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock opened at GBX 2,949 ($38.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,939.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,761.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.99 billion and a PE ratio of 49.23. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have acquired a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 in the last three months.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.