GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,377.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,446.64. The company has a market capitalization of £68.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13).

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders purchased 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

