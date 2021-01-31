easyJet plc (EZJ.L)’s (EZJ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 728.40 ($9.52) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 805.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 659.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In related news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

