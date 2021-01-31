Brokers Offer Predictions for AGNC Investment Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

