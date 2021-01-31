Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 204.4% in January

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, a growth of 204.4% from the December 31st total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of -146.81 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

