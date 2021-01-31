Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Short Interest Down 71.7% in January

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter worth $2,519,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 50.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.