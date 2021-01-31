Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 243.3% in January

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 243.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

