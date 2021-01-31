Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.61. Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 61,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$57.12 million and a P/E ratio of -24.07.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

