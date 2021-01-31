Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) Shares Up 57.3%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) shares shot up 57.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$1.40. 730,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,208% from the average session volume of 55,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$202.90 million and a PE ratio of -10.78.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director James E. Sinclair sold 40,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$29,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,528,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,571,476.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,525 shares of company stock valued at $98,549.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TNX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

