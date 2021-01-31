Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.95

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 698035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

