Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.43. Lion Group shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 139,187 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Lion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

