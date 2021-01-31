Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $8.90. Vericity shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericity by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vericity by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Vericity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

