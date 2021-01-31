Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $4.01 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

