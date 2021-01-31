Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.40 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $9.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.78. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

