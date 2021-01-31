Analysts Set Expectations for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

FFWM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Foundation by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

