Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPOKY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

