Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

