LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

