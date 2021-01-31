UBS Group’s (UBS) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in UBS Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 276,899 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 857,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,725,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 699,114 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

