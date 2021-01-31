Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

