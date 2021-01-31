People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

