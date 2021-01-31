FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.33.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.70. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

