Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $20.35 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

