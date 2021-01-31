Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Buy

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.