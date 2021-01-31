Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE BHLB opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

