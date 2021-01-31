JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $44.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after buying an additional 229,117 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 226.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.