CGI Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.96 billion.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.