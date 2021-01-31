Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $620.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

