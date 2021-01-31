Analysts Set Expectations for Trustmark Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,858,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

