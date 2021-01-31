Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 111.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

