Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.46.

LBRT stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $13.58.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $800,710. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

