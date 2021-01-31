Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.15.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

