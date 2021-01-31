The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

