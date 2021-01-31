The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.