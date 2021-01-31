Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.11. Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 14,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) Company Profile (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 leased patents covering an area of 4,160 hectares located in White Pine County.

