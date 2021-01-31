Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 101,254 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.15 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

About Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

