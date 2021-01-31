Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.20. Enservco shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.