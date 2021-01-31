New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $18.21. New Concept Energy shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 11,207 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.10.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 533.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

