McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.41. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 61,750 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 132,309 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.