BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $18.80

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $22.72. BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 2,193,079 shares changing hands.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67.
BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BB)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
