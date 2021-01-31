BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $18.80

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $22.72. BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 2,193,079 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67.

In other BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$267,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,880. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,877.

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

