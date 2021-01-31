Short Interest in Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Drops By 47.6%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WTBDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $9.51 on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

