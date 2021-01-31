Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Expands By 195.0%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $16.34 on Friday. WH Group has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

