LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.17. LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 67,373 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,553.22. The company has a market cap of C$14.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LXRandCo, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal accessories. The company curates, sources, and authenticates pre-owned products from brands through its e-commerce website, as well as e-commerce platforms of its partners across North America. Additionally, its omni-channel model is supported by retail shop-in-shop experience centers and by wholesale activities.

