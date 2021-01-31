Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Drops By 62.5%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
YKLTY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
