Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Buy

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

MONDY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Mondi stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.