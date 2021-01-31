Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.