RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of NYSE RYB opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 40.89%. On average, research analysts predict that RYB Education will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

